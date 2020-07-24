Image copyright PA Media

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have launched legal action in the US after drones were allegedly used to take pictures of their infant son Archie.

A complaint filed in Los Angeles, California, on Thursday claims an unnamed individual photographed 14-month-old Archie at the Sussexes' home during the coronavirus lockdown.

The royal couple have claimed the pictures were an invasion of privacy.

The lawsuit highlights privacy laws in California.

Prince Harry and Meghan are now based in Los Angeles, having stepped back as senior royals at the end of March.

The couple's lawyer, Michael Kump, said: "Every individual and family member in California is guaranteed by law the right to privacy in their home. No drones, helicopters or telephoto lenses can take away that right.

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are filing this lawsuit to protect their young son's right to privacy in their home without intrusion by photographers, and to uncover and stop those who seek to profit from these illegal actions."

According to the lawsuit, the duke and duchess are constantly followed by paparazzi, who have tracked them down to their home in Los Angeles, flying helicopters overhead and cutting holes in their security fences.

It marks the latest example of the Sussexes actions against what they have previously described as "invasive" tabloid media.

In a separate legal action, against the publisher of the Mail on Sunday and Mail Online, Meghan is suing for breach of privacy and copyright infringement.

Earlier this month, court documents claimed the duchess felt "unprotected by the Institution" of the monarchy and was "prohibited from defending herself" against media reports while pregnant.

The publisher denies her claims.