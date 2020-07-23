Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Thursday evening. We'll have another update for you on Friday morning.

1. New guidance on face coverings in England

Less than 12 hours before face coverings become mandatory in England's shops, the government released new guidelines detailing exactly when and where they must be worn. They'll be required in enclosed spaces, including when buying takeaway food and drink - although they can be removed once in the seating area. If you want to make sure you are properly covered read our handy guide.

2. Dyson to cut 900 jobs

Vacuum maker Dyson is to cut 600 UK jobs and a further 300 worldwide as it comes to terms with the coronavirus pandemic. The company, headed by the UK's richest man Sir James Dyson, said the crisis had "accelerated changes in consumer behaviour" which would require changes to how the business operates. Many of the jobs which will be lost are in customer service and sales.

3. Some businesses still waiting for the green light

Many businesses are adjusting to their new normal. Among them are indoor gyms in England, which will be reopening from Saturday, much to the delight of these fitness fanatics. But there are many businesses which have still not been given the go ahead - such as nightclubs or soft play areas like this one, whose owner says the uncertainty is "devastating".

4. Winter walk-in centres to tackle virus

A network of several hundred walk-in testing centres will be set up across England in the hope of getting more people tested for Covid-19. The units should be up and running by the end of October and in time for winter when there are fears there will be an increase in cases. There are concerns that people are not coming forward for testing and the government's weekly random test of 30,000 people suggests there are about 1,700 new infections a day - with only about a third of those currently picked up.

5. Sun, sea and technology

If you are heading to the beach in Dorset grab your bucket, spade and smart phone as an app has been created to help beachgoers social distance by warning them where the crowds are. The software has been developed by Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole Tourism and covers 15 miles of beaches on the south coast. Thousands flocked to the beaches last month after temperatures hit the mid-20s with a major incident declared at Bournemouth beach.

And don't forget...

You can find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page and get all the latest via our live page.

And with the new guidelines coming into force here is a reminder of what the police can tell you to do.

