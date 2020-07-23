Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus outbreak this Thursday morning. We'll have another update for you at 18:00 BST.

1. Virus response shows 'might of UK union'

Boris Johnson is to meet members of the armed forces in Scotland, with the prime minister saying their efforts to support the NHS - along with UK government support for Scottish businesses and workers - demonstrate the importance of the union. The SNP, whose ministers at Holyrood have managed the public health response in Scotland, says the PM is "in a panic" about rising support for Scottish independence.

2. Pandemic planning an 'astonishing failure'

The UK government's failure to plan for the economic impact of a pandemic was "astonishing", according to the cross-party Commons Public Accounts Committee. Support schemes had to be designed from scratch in March, causing delays and - particularly in relation to the self-employed - "unnecessary uncertainty for businesses and individuals". The government insists regular testing of its pandemic plans enabled a "rapid" response.

3. Domestic abuse helpline sees lockdown surge

More than 40,000 calls and contacts were made to the National Domestic Abuse Helpline during the first three months of lockdown, mostly by women seeking help. In June, calls and contacts were nearly 80% higher than usual, says the charity Refuge, which runs the helpline.

4. 'The new normal really scared me'

People with learning disabilities are at risk of falling through the cracks of local services and need extra help with life as they emerge from lockdown, according to a group of disability charities.

5. Patients return to teenage cancer ward

Cancer services are just one of the many areas of the NHS disrupted during the pandemic. But youngsters in Birmingham have been speaking of their delight at being able to return to a dedicated hospital ward, with the Teenage Cancer Trust charity suggesting it shows life is "regaining some sense of normality".

