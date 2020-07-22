UK

Coronavirus: Care home visits to resume in England

  • 22 July 2020
People holding hands Image copyright Reuters

Families and friends can start to be reunited with their loved ones in care homes in England, the government has said as it publishes new guidance.

Until now, visits were limited and dependent on local infection rates and the individual care home.

Visits will resume in specific care homes once local public health directors and local authorities decide it is safe.

Risk assessments will be undergone prior to homes being reopened.