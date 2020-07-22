Coronavirus: Care home visits to resume in England
- 22 July 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Families and friends can start to be reunited with their loved ones in care homes in England, the government has said as it publishes new guidance.
Until now, visits were limited and dependent on local infection rates and the individual care home.
Visits will resume in specific care homes once local public health directors and local authorities decide it is safe.
Risk assessments will be undergone prior to homes being reopened.