Actress Amber Heard has accused her ex-husband Johnny Depp of throwing around 30 bottles at her "like grenades", the High Court in London has heard.

She said the incident happened during what she previously called a "three-day hostage situation" in 2015.

Mr Depp, 57, is suing the publisher of the Sun over an article that labelled him a "wife beater" - but the newspaper insists it was accurate.

Ms Heard, 34, was giving evidence in court for a third day.

It is the 12th day of the libel action by her ex-husband.

Mr Depp has previously claimed his ex-wife threw a vodka bottle at him which severed the tip of his finger while the couple were in Australia in March 2015.

Ms Heard, who was married to the film star from 2015 to 2017, has accused Mr Depp of repeatedly assaulting her during the Australia trip, fuelled by drink and drugs, which he denies.

She told the court on Wednesday: "I got angry at times but not into a rage that would cause me to throw anything at him."

She said she had taken a bottle from him on the night of the alleged incident as she did not want him to drink any more and smashed it on the floor.

"He started picking [bottles] up one by one and throwing them like grenades. One after the other after the other, in my direction, and I felt glass breaking behind me, I retreated more into the bar and he didn't stop."

"I was too scared to look behind me. He threw all the bottles that were in reach."

Ms Heard said she remembered that only "a celebratory magnum-sized bottle" was not smashed by Mr Depp "out of 30 or so" bottles.

Mr Depp's lawyer, Eleanor Laws QC, put it to Ms Heard that Mr Depp's fingertip was severed as a result of the actress throwing a bottle in his direction. Ms Heard replied: "No."

Ms Laws said: "According to you, Mr Depp sliced his finger off all on his own ... and then carried on attacking you."

Ms Heard said: "Yes, he did. I don't think he meant to sever the finger but yes he did continue the attack."

The lawyer also asked about a photograph showing a mark on Mr Depp's face and accused Ms Heard of stubbing a cigarette out on his cheek.

Ms Heard denied the claim, saying: "No, Johnny did it right in front of me, he often did things like that."

The libel case centres on an article published on the Sun's website in April 2018 headlined: "Gone Potty: How can JK Rowling be 'genuinely happy' casting wife beater Johnny Depp in the new Fantastic Beasts film?".

The article related to allegations made by Ms Heard, which Mr Depp denies.

Her evidence was initially due to conclude on Wednesday but will now continue until Thursday morning, with her friends Melanie Inglessis and Joshua Drew expected to appear by videolink later on Wednesday.