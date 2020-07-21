Prince George photos mark seventh birthday

Image copyright Duchess of Cambridge Image caption Prince George Alexander Louis was born on 22 July 2013

Two photographs of Prince George have been released to mark his seventh birthday on Wednesday.

In both the photos, taken by his mother the Duchess of Cambridge, the future king flashes a gap-toothed smile at the camera.

She photographed her son earlier this month and the pictures are likely to have been taken at their Norfolk home.

Kensington Palace said Prince William and Catherine were "delighted" to share the photos.

In one of the pictures, George is dressed in a dark green polo shirt and in the other he stands side-on, dressed more casually in a T-shirt with a camouflage design.

The prince is the great-grandchild of the Queen. He will be the 43rd monarch since William the Conqueror obtained the crown of England in 1066 if, as is expected, he follows on as king from his grandfather, the Prince of Wales, and then his father, the Duke of Cambridge.

Prince George was pictured several times during the coronavirus lockdown with his younger siblings, five-year-old Princess Charlotte and two-year-old Prince Louis, as they applauded heath and care workers during the weekly Clap for Carers.

Image copyright Duchess of Cambridge

Prince George Alexander Louis - known as His Royal Highness Prince George of Cambridge - was born on 22 July 2013.

He was born in the private Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital in central London and appeared in front of the world's media one day later, when Prince William and Catherine stood cradling him on the hospital steps.

Earlier this year, the duke and duchess spoke about home-schooling George and his brother and sister while schools closed to most pupils during lockdown.

"The children have got such stamina I don't know how," Catherine told the BBC.

"You pitch a tent, take the tent down again, cook, bake. You get to the end of the day and they have had a lovely time - but it is amazing how much you can cram into one day, that's for sure."