Coronavirus: Oxford vaccine can train immune system
- 20 July 2020
A coronavirus vaccine developed by the University of Oxford appears safe and trains the immune system.
Trials involving around 1,077 people showed the injection led to them making antibodies and white blood cells that can fight coronavirus.
The findings are hugely promising, but it is still too soon to know if this is enough to offer protection and larger trials are under way.
The UK has already ordered 100 million doses of the vaccine.