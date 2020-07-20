Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus outbreak this Monday morning. We'll have another update for you at 18:00 BST.

1. Test and trace in the spotlight

Privacy campaigners say England's test and trace programme broke a key data protection law, GDPR, because it was launched without carrying out an assessment of its impact on privacy. The Department of Health doesn't dispute that, but says there's no evidence of data being used in an unlawful way. Read more on how test and trace works. It comes as health officials investigate an outbreak of coronavirus at an NHS Test and Trace call centre in North Lanarkshire.

2. Young people struggling

Evidence of the economic impact of coronavirus continues to mount and, according to BBC analysis of official figures, more than one in six young people is now claiming out-of-work benefits in some parts of the UK. That's twice as many as were doing so three months ago. The government has announced a work placement scheme for 16 to 24-year-olds, but some have told us they still feel overlooked.

3. Insurance test case

Many businesses are struggling too, of course, and a major court case begins today that could decide the fate of more than a quarter of a million small firms. The financial watchdog is asking a judge to decide whether insurers have to pay out on so-called business interruption policies. Insurers insist most policies simply don't cover pandemics, meaning they're not liable.

4. Students on the NHS front line

More than 40,000 student nurses, radiographers, paramedics and other healthcare workers answered the call for reinforcements to help the NHS cope with the pandemic. Many were working on the front line for the first time. The BBC followed four through their placements.

5. Vaccines and treatments

The government has signed deals for 90 million doses of coronavirus vaccine being developed overseas. That's in addition to a pledge for 100 million doses of a vaccine undergoing clinical trials at Oxford University. We're expecting to get the first results from that Oxford trial this morning, but it's important to remember that, while research is happening at breakneck speed, there are no guarantees a successful vaccine will be created. Read more.

Meanwhile, a Southampton-based biotech company says the preliminary results of a clinical trial it has carried out into a new treatment for Covid-19 suggest it dramatically reduces the number of patients needing intensive care. The findings haven't yet been peer reviewed.

