Photographs from Princess Beatrice's wedding to property tycoon Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have been released by Buckingham Palace.

Two official pictures were sent out the day after their small ceremony at The Royal Chapel of All Saints in Windsor.

One shows the beaming couple leaving the chapel through its flower-covered archway.

In the other they are outside the entrance with Beatrice's grandparents, the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh.

Beatrice's parents, the Duke and Duchess of York, did not appear in either of the released photos. It comes as Prince Andrew continues to keep a low profile following the arrest of his former friend Ghislaine Maxwell for sex trafficking offences, which she denies.

The newlyweds decided to hold a private ceremony with their parents and siblings after they postponed their wedding in May due to the coronavirus pandemic.

When the national lockdown began on 23 March, weddings in England were banned under almost all circumstances. However, since 4 July, ceremonies of up to 30 people have been allowed to take place.

In a statement, the palace said the wedding was held within government guidelines.

It is believed to be the first time the Queen, 94, and Prince Philip, 99, have attended a family gathering since lockdown began.

Beatrice, 31, who is ninth in line to the throne, and Mr Mapelli Mozzi, 35, had originally planned to marry on 29 May this year at the Chapel Royal, St James Palace, in London.

The new venue of Royal Lodge in Windsor Great Park - a short drive from Windsor Castle - is Beatrice's childhood home. Her parents still live at the property.

Beatrice wore a vintage Peau De Soie taffeta dress, in shades of ivory by Norman Hartnell, on loan from the Queen.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The dress appears to be a modified version of the one the Queen wore to the world premiere of Lawrence Of Arabia at the Odeon cinema Leicester Square in December 1962

Mr Mapelli Mozzi and Beatrice began dating in autumn 2018 and got engaged last September.

The couple are said to have started a relationship after meeting again at Beatrice's sister Princess Eugenie's wedding to Jack Brooksbank.

After Friday's ceremony, Beatrice's wedding bouquet was placed on the tomb of the unknown warrior in Westminster Abbey, as is tradition for royal brides.

The Reverend Canon Anthony Ball laid the bouquet with Toby Wright, the son of the sub-dean of the Chapel Royal, Reverend Paul Wright.

