Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus outbreak today. We'll have another update for you on Sunday.

1. English councils get new powers to order shutdowns

Councils in England have been given new powers to close shops, cancel events and shut outdoor public spaces to manage local outbreaks of coronavirus, in a move the Local Government Association hopes will avoid the need for stricter local lockdown measures. What does a local lockdown look like? And we hear from those living just outside Leicester, who have watched enviously from the sidelines as the rest of England enjoyed the easing of restrictions.

2. World faces staggering jobs challenge, says Microsoft president

The world is facing a staggering jobs challenge, the president of Microsoft has said, as a quarter of a billion people are set to lose their jobs this year. Brad Smith says millions will need to learn new skills. Find out more about how the financial shockwave is affecting jobs and money.

3. Donald Trump vows not to order Americans to wear masks

US President Donald Trump has said he will not order Americans to wear face masks to curb the spread of coronavirus. His comments come after the country's top infectious disease expert Dr Anthony Fauci - who has emerged as the face of America's fight against the virus - urged state and local leaders to be "as forceful as possible" in getting people to wear masks.

4. Would you spit in a tube every week to end the pandemic?

Less invasive than a swab test and a quicker turnaround time at the lab means saliva tests could be a real gamechanger when it comes to finding out if someone has coronavirus. A four-week trial is currently under way in Southampton.

5. How will bowling alleys and casinos change after lockdown?

Bowling alleys and casinos have been closed for 16 weeks, but they have finally been given the green light to reopen from 1 August in England. However, the experience will look a little different to what you're used to. Just some of the measures being introduced include bowling balls being cleaned before and after each game, a cap on players, every other lane being shut to allow for social distancing and hand sanitiser available for customers.

