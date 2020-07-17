Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus outbreak this Friday evening. We'll have another update for you on Saturday morning.

1. Johnson sets out plan for return to 'normality' by Christmas

Boris Johnson has unveiled a plan for a "more significant return to normality" by Christmas as he further eased the lockdown in England. The PM scrapped the advice to avoid public transport in England, and said it would be up to employers to discuss with workers whether it was safe for them to return to workspaces from 1 August. But businesses remain cautious about easing the lockdown and have warned an immediate mass return to work is unlikely. Here we explore your rights over being made to return to the office.

Image copyright AFP/Getty Images

2. Fans could be back in stadiums from October

It also emerged at the Downing Street briefing that fans could be back in stadiums in England from October. Larger gatherings in venues like sports stadiums will be piloted in August, with a view to a wider reopening in autumn, the prime minister said. Some sports, including football and cricket, have already resumed behind closed doors.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Sport has been held behind closed doors since its return, including England's ongoing Test series against West Indies

3. Review into England's coronavirus death data

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has called for an urgent review into how coronavirus deaths have been recorded in England. It comes after Public Health England confirmed reported deaths may have included people who tested positive for Covid-19 months before they died. It means anyone who tested positive for the virus but then later died from another cause would still be included in PHE's figures. The other UK nations only include those who die within 28 days of a positive test.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Matt Hancock has called for an urgent review

4. 'Dear customers: I face ruin, please come back'

A major consequence of the massive increase in home working caused by the lockdown is that city centres around the world have become eerily quiet. That has had a huge effect on many retailers, large and small, who rely on footfall. Rumit Shah, who runs a chain of greeting cards shops called Cards Galore, has written an open letter explaining his plight.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Coronavirus: 'Dear customers: I face ruin, please come back'

5. Arise, Sir Captain Tom Moore

And finally, Captain Tom Moore, who captured the nation's hearts with his fundraising efforts during the lockdown, has been knighted. The 100-year-old, who raised more than £32m for NHS charities by walking more than 100 laps of his garden in April, was knighted at Windsor Castle in the Queen's first official engagement in person since lockdown. Capt Sir Tom, originally from Keighley, West Yorkshire, described it as "the most special of days for me".

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Capt Sir Tom said it was "the most special of days for me"

