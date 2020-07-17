Image copyright PA Media Image caption Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi pictured last summer

Princess Beatrice has married Italian property tycoon Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi at a private ceremony in Windsor.

The wedding took place on Friday morning at The Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge. It was attended by the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh, along with other close relatives.

Beatrice was initially due to marry in May but coronavirus delayed the plans.

The new date had not been announced in advance and Buckingham Palace said the ceremony was "small".

The wedding took place in accordance with all relevant government guidelines, the palace said in a statement.

The ceremony had originally been planned to take place at the Chapel Royal, St James Palace, in London.

The new venue of Royal Lodge in Windsor Great Park - a short drive from Windsor Castle - is Beatrice's childhood home. Her parents, Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York, still live at the property and also attended the ceremony.

Mr Mapelli Mozzi - known as Edo - and Beatrice began dating in autumn 2018. They got engaged during a weekend trip to Italy last September.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Princess Beatrice with her mother, the Duchess of York, at the wedding of Princess Eugenie in 2018

Their families have known one another for many years and the couple are said to have started a relationship after meeting again at Beatrice's sister Princess Eugenie's wedding.

Eugenie's wedding at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in October 2018 was attended by 850 guests, while 1,200 people chosen by ballot followed proceedings from the grounds.