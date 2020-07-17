Image copyright Getty Images

The number of knife crimes In England and Wales has risen to a new record high, says the Office for National Statistics.

There were 46,265 offences in the 12 months to the end of March this year, up 6% from the previous year.

The figures, which do not include Greater Manchester Police, were partly driven by a 7% rise in London.

However, the ONS said there was a "significant" reduction in overall offending, which fell 9%.

There was also a large rise in cases of murder and manslaughter, with 683 deaths - though the total includes the 39 people found dead inside a lorry in Essex last October.

Excluding the Essex lorry deaths, homicides increased by 3%.

Of all the killings, 256 involved a knife or sharp object, up from 250 the year before.

There were 619 offences involving a corrosive substance - such as acid - the first time the figures have been published by the ONS.

Gender identity

For the first time, data from the ONS Crime Survey captured the gender identity of victims of crime.

Those whose gender identity is different from that registered at birth were twice as likely (28%) to be a victim.

People of a mixed ethnic background were the most likely to have been a crime victim - 20% compared to 13% for white people. Those from an Asian background were also more likely to have experienced crime (15%).

The figures were also significantly higher for those who identified as gay, lesbian or bisexual - 21% compared to 14% of those who are straight.

These figures exclude fraud and computer use, which the ONS says are generally considered to be less targeted crimes.

However, the data from the survey, which is based on interviews with almost 34,000 people, suggest there was a 9% fall in overall offending.

The Office for National Statistics says this is a "significant" reduction, which was partly driven by steep falls in theft and criminal damage.

Sophie Sanders, from the ONS's centre for crime and justice, said: "Overall, crime rates were lower in the months leading up to the coronavirus pandemic than they were in early 2019.

"However, it will not be possible to say whether this would have come to represent a change from the trend in recent years, as the pandemic will have had an impact on the level and types of crime since March."