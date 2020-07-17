Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus outbreak this Friday morning. We'll have another update for you at 18:00 BST.

1. Extra £3bn to help NHS prepare for second wave

The NHS in England will get an extra £3bn to prepare for a possible second wave of coronavirus, Prime Minister Boris Johnson is to announce. It will allow continued use of private hospital capacity, maintain the temporary Nightingale hospitals and ease winter pressures on the health service, says No 10.

2. Wealthy nations 'must help poor' stave off starvation

Up to 265 million people around the world could face starvation by the end of the year because of the impact of Covid-19, according to the United Nations. It's calling on wealthy nations such as the UK to donate £8.2bn to help low and middle-income countries cope with the effects of the pandemic.

3. End of the runway for BA's jumbos

British Airways is retiring its entire fleet of 31 Boeing 747s with immediate effect, as coronavirus-related travel restrictions take their toll. "It is unlikely our magnificent 'queen of the skies' will ever operate commercial services for British Airways again," says a spokesman.

4. Terminally ill patient's lockdown hospital wedding

When Simon Young was told his girlfriend had just weeks to live, he proposed "pretty much there and then". With the help of staff at Southampton General Hospital, he and Tash, 25, were able to wed in a ceremony organised in just four days. They were married for a month before she died from a rare form of cancer.

5. 10 things you CAN do this summer

With lockdown easing, many of us are planning to make the most of the summer. But keeping track of the rules can be tricky. So we've put together a guide to some socially-distanced summer experiences in the UK.

