Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus outbreak this Thursday morning. We'll have another update for you at 18:00 BST.

1. UK payrolls shrink by 649,000 jobs in lockdown

The number of workers on UK payrolls fell by 649,000 between March and June, official figures indicate. The number of people claiming work-related benefits - including the unemployed - was 2.6 million. Economists say the full effect of the pandemic on employment will not be felt until the government's furlough scheme ends in October.

Image copyright Getty Images

2. Banks propose 'student loans-style' scheme

UK banks fear up to 800,000 businesses could go bust in the next year if they are unable to defer repayments on government-backed loans. So the lending industry is suggesting the government converts coronavirus loans into a tax debt repayable over a decade - but only as and when businesses can afford it.

Image copyright NurPhoto

3. Seven tips for looking for a job

In light of the huge strain placed on the jobs market by the coronavirus pandemic, we have been asking what steps young people can take to forge a career.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Four experts offer advice to people looking for a job

4. 'Thousands fighting for holiday refunds'

Consumer organisation Which? says it has built a dossier of 14,000 complaints from people struggling to get back their money for cancelled flights or holidays. Among them are Lynn and Martin Fox, who have been waiting months to get back £6,700 they forked out on a trip-of-a-lifetime ruined by the pandemic.

Image copyright Lynn Fox

5. 'How we're surviving a second virus lockdown'

It's something most of us are desperate to avoid but some people around the world are coping with - or even enjoying - their community being locked down for a second time. As scientists warn further localised surges in infections - and lockdowns - are likely, contributors share their tips on how to make the best of things.

Image copyright Rohit Scraff, Nuria Pino, Sally Gatenby

