Image copyright PA Image caption Ms Begum was 15 and living in Bethnal Green, London, when she left the UK in 2015

Shamima Begum has won a legal battle to be allowed to return home to fight the government's decision to remove her UK citizenship.

Ms Begum, now 20, was one of three schoolgirls who left London to join the Islamic State group in Syria in 2015.

Former Home Secretary Sajid Javid revoked her citizenship on security grounds after she was found in a Syrian refugee camp in February 2019.

She challenged the move, arguing it was unlawful because it left her stateless.

At a hearing at the Court of Appeal last month, her lawyer also argued that Ms Begum, who remains in the camp in northern Syria, could not effectively challenge the decision while she was barred from returning to the UK.

Under international law, it is only legal to revoke someone's citizenship if an individual is entitled to citizenship of another country.

In February, a tribunal ruled that the decision to remove Ms Begum's citizenship was lawful because she was "a citizen of Bangladesh by descent" at the time.

Ms Begum is understood to have a claim to Bangladeshi nationality through her mother.