Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus outbreak this Tuesday evening. We'll have another update for you at 18:00 BST.

1. Masks on

It's had more advance coverage than a nose, mouth and chin out shopping, but the government this afternoon confirmed the move to make face masks compulsory in all shops and supermarkets in England from 24 July. It brings the country into line with Scotland. In Wales and in Northern Ireland it's limited to public transport. We look at why attitudes have changed globally; what people feel today; we answer your questions on the change here; and have Banksy's take, daubed on the inside of a Tube carriage.

Image copyright Banksy Image caption Banksy spray-painted his tag in the colour of a medical face mask

2. Bastille commemorations

In France, the annual military parade for Bastille Day was called off for the first time since the end of World War Two in 1945. Instead, there was a tribute to the health workers who have helped tackle coronavirus, attended by family members of those who have died. President Emmanuel Macron gave a rare televised interview, answering questions about the coronavirus pandemic and the economy.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Bastille Day celebrated under lockdown

3. Border blues

Scotland has made solid progress in tackling the pandemic - with no new Covid-19-related deaths for the sixth day in a row and only two patients currently being treated in intensive care. As the country looks towards the opening of tourism-related business on Wednesday, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon again refused to rule out the option of quarantining people travelling from England to Scotland, but said she hoped it wouldn't be necessary. We hear from people who live their lives on both sides of the line and are worried about how the situation might play out.

Image copyright Vicky Muirhead Image caption Vicky Muirhead's business is split across the Scottish border

4. 'Coronavirus exploits foolish human behaviour'

Jimmy Flores dismissed coronavirus as "fake news" until he got it and was in hospital for more than a week. He thinks he contracted it on a night out, after US state Arizona's governor lifted lockdown in May. He tells how he is using his experience as a young adult who caught it to warn friends amid a surge in cases around the world.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Cases spike as nightlife returns in Arizona

5. It's all happening...

...At Bristol Zoo, which reopened today after 110 days of lockdown, quelling fears for its future for now. It's running at a quarter of visitor capacity and tickets have to be pre-booked, but the zoo's chief executive says they are "cautiously optimistic" it can survive.

Image caption The zoo had warned earlier in the summer about its finances

Get a longer coronavirus briefing from the BBC in your inbox, each weekday morning, by signing up here.

And don't forget...

You can find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page and get all the latest from our live page.

Plus, there was glum news for the UK economy today, with growth slower than expected. So what is a recession and how might it affect you?

What questions do you have about coronavirus?

In some cases, your question will be published, displaying your name, age and location as you provide it, unless you state otherwise. Your contact details will never be published. Please ensure you have read our terms & conditions and privacy policy.

Use this form to ask your question: