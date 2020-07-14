Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus outbreak this Tuesday morning. We'll have another update for you at 18:00 BST.

1. Masks move

Face coverings will be mandatory in all shops and supermarkets in England from 24 July, bringing the country into line with Scotland. Children under 11 and those with certain disabilities will be exempt. There'll be fines of up to £100 for those who fail to comply - none were issued at all during the first weekend of the policy in Scotland. The move ends a period of mixed messaging from ministers, as our political editor explains. Labour, though, is questioning why it'll take 10 days to bring in.

2. Latest economic picture

The UK economy shrank by 19.1% in the three months to May, revealing the full impact of the lockdown. GDP - a key measure of the health of the economy - actually grew 1.8% in May as the country took its first steps towards reopening, but that's less than the 5% growth economists had hoped for. It's also 24.5% below the level before the virus really hit. The Office for National Statistics said manufacturing and house-building showed signs of recovery, as did some areas of the retail sector.

3. Winter wave

Scientists advising the government are warning a second wave of coronavirus infections in the UK this winter could be more severe than the first. In a worst-case scenario they say there could be nearly 120,000 hospital deaths, but stress that effective preparations and responses - lockdowns, treatments or vaccines - could reduce the risk. We examine what the UK could learn from Asia about a second wave.

4. Charity appeal

The UK's Disasters Emergency Committee has launched an appeal to help the world's most vulnerable cope with the pandemic. Fourteen charities - including Oxfam, Christian Aid and Islamic Relief - are coming together and the government has promised to double the first £5m of donations from the public. Much of the money raised will go to refugee camps.

5. Tales from the manicurist's chair

Nail bars reopened in England on Monday - along with salons, tattooists and spas. We spent the day inside one, NUKA Nails in west London, to see how things worked and why getting a manicure after so long really matters to people.

Plus, several US states are re-imposing lockdown restrictions to combat a surge in cases. We look closely at why Florida, in particular, is a hotspot.

