Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus outbreak this Monday evening. We will have another update for you on Tuesday morning.

1. PM says face coverings 'should be worn' in shops

Boris Johnson says people in England "should be wearing" face coverings inside shops to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The government will decide in the next few days if "tools of enforcement" are needed, the prime minister added. In Scotland, coverings are mandatory in shops - and here is what shoppers in Edinburgh think about the law - but that is not the case elsewhere in the UK. So who should wear a face covering? And how can you make your own?

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Boris Johnson says face masks have a “real value in confined spaces”.

2. Virus immunity may be short-lived - new study

Immunity to the coronavirus may be short-lived and only last for a matter of months, a new study suggests. Scientists at King's College London looked at 96 people who had caught and recovered from the virus and found that almost all had detectable antibodies that could neutralise and stop it. But levels began to wane over the three months of the study.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Can you become immune to coronavirus?

3. No new deaths in Scotland and Wales

No deaths of people with coronavirus have been reported in Scotland for the fifth day in a row, while in Wales there have been no deaths for the fourth day out of the past seven. There have been a total of 2,490 deaths in Scotland and 1,541 in Wales. Eleven more deaths have been recorded in the UK, believed to be the smallest daily increase since lockdown was announced. However, the figure is usually lower on Mondays because fewer deaths are reported at weekends. As of 17:00 BST on 12 July, 44,830 people have now died in all settings.

4. Leicester's city-wide lockdown 'not justified'

The city-wide lockdown in Leicester was "not justified" its mayor has said, after new data showed only certain areas had higher Covid-19 cases. About 10% of the city's neighbourhoods "have a higher transmission" of the virus, Sir Peter Soulsby said. He added that authorities could have focused on "preventing the transmission there" if the government had shared the data earlier. The Department of Health and Social Care said it continues to "work closely with local authorities".

5. Care home residents recreate record covers

Some care home residents have been having a "good giggle" throughout lockdown, after recreating classic album covers to keep themselves occupied. Releases by Adele, David Bowie and The Clash are among those to have been redone by carers and residents at Sydmar Lodge Care Home, in Edgware, north London. One resident, 93-year-old Sheila, recreated Rag'n'Bone Man's album Human, having met the singer at a show last year.

Image copyright @robertspeker Image caption Robert Speker said the home's residents had a "good giggle" when they saw them

And don't forget...

You can brush up on bubbles here - how they work and who can be in yours.

