Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus outbreak this Friday morning. We'll have another update for you at 18:00 BST.

1. Quarantine rules end for dozens of destinations

Travellers arriving in the UK from dozens of countries and overseas territories no longer have to self-isolate for two weeks. France, Italy, Belgium, Germany are among the countries granted quarantine exemptions. The list of countries is different for Scotland, with travellers from Spain among those who will have to quarantine in Scotland but not the rest of the UK.

Image copyright AFP

2. 'Hidden catastrophe' in care homes, charities warn

The "enforced separation" of lockdown has caused the mental health of care home residents with dementia to deteriorate, warn charities Dementia UK and the Alzheimer's Society. They are calling for relatives to be given the same access to care homes and coronavirus testing as staff. The government says it will set out details "shortly" on how it can "carefully and safely" allow visits.

Image copyright Getty Images

3. Face coverings compulsory in Scotland's shops

Wearing a face covering has been made compulsory in shops across Scotland, although there are exemptions for people with certain medical conditions or disabilities, and children under five.

Image copyright Getty Images

4. 'I'm furious that we can't reopen'

Beauty salons, tattooists and tanning salons in England can reopen from Monday 13 July. But not all forms of beauty treatment are being allowed to resume. Vanita Parti, who runs the Blink Brow Bar chain, in London, explains her anger at treatments to the face remaining barred.

Image copyright Vanita Parti Image caption Vanita Parti was ready to open her beauty bars last weekend

5. The doctors saving lives in two countries

Telemedicine software is allowing doctors to share experiences online. And, as Secunder Kermani reports, when NHS intensive care consultant Tahir Akhtar isn't saving lives in Essex, in his spare time he's advising counterparts in his country of birth, Pakistan, on the best way to treat their patients.

Stay up-to-date with the latest on coronavirus by signing up to our daily news briefing, delivered from the BBC to your inbox, each weekday morning.

And don't forget...

...our reporters have been answering your questions. Read the latest answers on stamp duty and the government's employee retention incentives.

You can find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page and get all the latest in our live page.

What questions do you have about coronavirus?

In some cases, your question will be published, displaying your name, age and location as you provide it, unless you state otherwise. Your contact details will never be published. Please ensure you have read our terms & conditions and privacy policy.

Use this form to ask your question: