Coronavirus: Pools, gyms, team sport and outdoor gigs to return
- 9 July 2020
Pools, gyms and sports facilities will be able to reopen and team sports and outdoor gigs resume, the government has announced.
Outdoor pools and performances can resume from Saturday with social distancing in place, Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden has said.
Indoor gyms, sports facilities and pools will be able to reopen from 25 July.
Guidance will be published for team sports to return from Saturday.