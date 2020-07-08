Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus outbreak this Wednesday evening. We'll have another update for you on Thursday morning.

1. Chancellor cuts VAT on hospitality to 'save jobs'

Rishi Sunak is to cut VAT on hospitality as part of a £30bn plan to save jobs and limit the economic impact of coronavirus. The government will also pay firms a £1,000 bonus for every staff member kept on for three months when the furlough scheme ends in October. Mr Sunak also unveiled a £2.1bn "kickstart scheme" to create more jobs for young people and a temporary stamp duty holiday to stimulate the property market. So how might the changes affect your finances? What is VAT? And how will the stamp duty holiday work?

2. 'Vital' Scottish measures and '£500m extra for Wales'

The chancellor said his measures are "absolutely vital" for Scotland, with many rural areas particularly benefiting from a cut to VAT for the hospitality and tourism sector. The Scottish government welcomed parts of the announcement, but accused Mr Sunak of showing a lack of ambition by not introducing the £80bn stimulus package it had called for. Meanwhile, the Welsh government will get an extra £500m as a result of the summer statement. Here are the key points from Mr Sunak's plan - but will it be enough?

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Chancellor Rishi Sunak: "We cannot lose this generation"

3. Scotland retains quarantine for Spanish travel

People travelling to and from Spain will still have to go into quarantine when arriving in Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon has said. The Scottish government has approved almost all of the "air bridge" travel destinations set out by UK ministers, meaning that from 10 July Scots can travel to 57 other countries without having to self-isolate on returning. But Spain has been omitted from the list due to concerns about the prevalence of Covid-19. So what are the UK's travel rules and where can you visit?

Image copyright EPA

4. Ryder Cup is postponed until 2021

The 2020 Ryder Cup has become the latest sporting event to be postponed for a year because of the coronavirus pandemic. The biennial golfing event between the United States and Europe was due to be held at Whistling Straits, Wisconsin on 25-27 September. But it has now been rescheduled for 24-26 September 2021 so that it can be staged safely with spectators present.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Europe are the current holders of the Ryder Cup after beating the US in the 2018 match at Le Golf National in France

5. Diners to get 50% off bill in 'eat out to help out' deal

Those fancying a meal out also got a welcome boost in the chancellor's emergency plan, with diners set to get a 50% discount off their restaurant bill during August as part of the measures to restart the economy amid the coronavirus pandemic. The "eat out to help out" deal will allow people to get up to £10 off per head if they eat out between Monday and Wednesday.

Image copyright Getty Images

Get a longer coronavirus briefing from the BBC in your inbox, each weekday morning, by signing up here.

And don't forget...

...mandatory MOTs for vehicles in England, Scotland and Wales are being reintroduced from 1 August. We have five tips to get your car out of lockdown.

Find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page and get the latest in our live page.

What questions do you have about coronavirus?

In some cases, your question will be published, displaying your name, age and location as you provide it, unless you state otherwise. Your contact details will never be published. Please ensure you have read our terms & conditions and privacy policy.

Use this form to ask your question: