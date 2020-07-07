Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus outbreak this Tuesday evening. We will have another update for you on Wednesday morning.

1. Brazil's President Bolsonaro tests positive

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro has tested positive for coronavirus. He took the test, his fourth, on Monday after developing symptoms, including a high temperature. Brazil has recorded the second highest number of infections and deaths involving Covid-19 in the world - behind only the United States. There have been more than 1.6m cases and 65,000 deaths. But Mr Bolsonaro, 65, has repeatedly played down the dangers posed by the virus, and the need to wear a face mask or observe social distancing.

2. Majority who test positive have no symptoms

Almost four out of five people who tested positive for coronavirus reported no symptoms at the time of their test, according to official data. The Office for National Statistics figures are based on tests of people selected at random in homes in England, and highlight the risks of "asymptomatic transmission" - the spread of the virus by people who aren't aware they're carrying it.

3. No 10 stands by care home comments

The government has rejected calls to apologise over a suggestion from Boris Johnson that care homes hadn't followed procedures at the start of the coronavirus crisis. The comments sparked outrage among those working in the sector who believe they're being lined up to take the blame for government failings, and Labour demanded an apology. But No 10 insists the prime minister had simply been explaining the problems with dealing with the virus in its early stages.

4. Retailer sees massive increase in bike sales

It was clear early on in the outbreak that the UK would see an increase in cyclists, and it appears surging sales of bicycles during lockdown have cushioned Halfords from the trading blow caused by coronavirus. The retailer said bike sales had risen 57.1% in the 13 weeks to 3 July as people sought to avoid public transport.

5. Emotional reunion for care worker families

At the beginning of lockdown, one group of care workers took the decision to live at their place of work in order to protect the residents from Covid-19. And now, after 12 weeks away from home, they have left the care home and been reunited with their families - along with tears, hugs and huge smiles.

