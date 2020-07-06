Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus outbreak this Monday evening. We will have another update for you on Tuesday morning.

1. Arts lifeline 'won't save every job'

The £1.57bn emergency support package unveiled today for the culture sector has been warmly welcomed by many arts leaders but it will not be enough to save every job, Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden has said. We do not yet know how the money will be divided but the government's priority is to preserve "crown jewels". One theatre has offered an insight into how it will apply social distancing.

Image copyright The Old Vic Image caption Socially distanced rehearsal at London's Old Vic

2. Pret A Manger shutting shops, cutting jobs

Coronavirus restrictions may have eased but sandwich chain Pret A Manger is the latest High Street company to announce shop closures and job cuts as it struggles to cope with the pandemic. Pret is reliant on sales from commuters and lunchtime office workers - both sources of revenue acutely hit by the lockdown.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Lower footfall, rental costs and new safety measures are being blamed

3. No new Covid deaths in Wales

No new deaths of people with coronavirus have been reported by Public Health Wales for the first day since March. However, BBC Wales health correspondent Owain Clarke points out that given the way the figures are compiled - tagged on to the actual date of death once reported - there have been previous days where the statistics show no Covid-19 deaths had occurred in Wales.

Image caption Public Health Wales publishes daily statistics on virus-related deaths

4. Hospital visits and tattoos in NI

Northern Ireland is seeing a major easing of lockdown restrictions today. Barbers, hairdressers, tattoo parlours and nail salons are now allowed to reopen. Visiting rules at hospitals and care homes have also been eased, meaning many people can visit loved ones for the first time in months.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption A return to normality at this Belfast tattoo parlour

5. 'Going out and about is a lot more scary now'

Three partially sighted and blind people have asked for others to be "understanding" as they try to navigate shops and High Streets in a socially distanced UK. Sue Baker, Reverend Simon Stokes and Mark Smith spoke of their experiences in the city of Norwich and said social distancing was taking away their independence.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption What social distancing is like when you can't see

Get a longer coronavirus briefing from the BBC in your inbox, each weekday morning, by signing up here.

And don't forget...

Find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page and get the latest in our live page.

What questions do you have about coronavirus?

In some cases, your question will be published, displaying your name, age and location as you provide it, unless you state otherwise. Your contact details will never be published. Please ensure you have read our terms & conditions and privacy policy.

Use this form to ask your question: