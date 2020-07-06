Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus outbreak this Monday morning. We'll have another update for you at 18:00 BST.

1. Culture support package

Museums, music venues, galleries and theatres are to receive £1.57bn in government funding to help them deal with the effects of the pandemic. Many venues have been laying off staff, with some warning they could be bankrupt within weeks. Independent cinemas and heritage sites will also be eligible for grants and loans. The announcement has been welcomed, but the BBC's arts editor says it's not yet clear how the money will be split between competing art forms or regions.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The BBC's Will Gompertz: "The experience is going to be very different"

2. Cancer deaths warning

Delays to diagnosis and treatment due to coronavirus could cause between 7,000 and 35,000 additional cancer deaths in the UK within a year. That's the scenario suggested by research from eight hospital trusts and shared exclusively with BBC Panorama. Watch Britain's Cancer Crisis on Monday 6 July at 7:30pm on BBC One, or afterwards on BBC iPlayer. You can also find extra content on the You, Me & the Big C podcast.

Image copyright Chart

3. Wales eases restrictions

Travel restrictions - which required people in Wales to stay within five miles of home - have been lifted. Outdoor attractions are also set to reopen and people from any two households can now meet up indoors and stay overnight. The steps offer a huge boost to the tourism sector in particular. Here we explain the Welsh rules in detail and answer your questions on travel.

Image caption Tenby is among the places expecting an influx of visitors as restrictions end

4. Scotland easing

From today, people in Scotland will be able to return to beer gardens and pavement cafes - with strict social distancing measures in place, of course. Pubs and restaurants should be able to welcome customers indoors from 15 July. See how the latest steps fit into Scotland's overall plan for reopening and check the latest on cases there.

Image caption Nicola Sturgeon visited an outdoor cafe ahead of the nationwide easing

5. Working from home revelations...

Before the coronavirus lockdown a lot of us didn't really know what our partner did at work all day, but now our eyes have been opened - as many couples now work from home together, albeit in totally different jobs. Samar Small, a manager at Royal Mail, says her husband previously saw her only in "mum-mode". "I'm probably a bit brainier than he thought I was - dare I say it!" she told our business reporter Lucy Hooker.

Image copyright Samar Small Image caption Samar Small says her job isn't what her family expected

Get a longer coronavirus briefing from the BBC in your inbox, each weekday morning, by signing up here.

And don't forget...

You can find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page and get the latest from our live page.

Plus, from air pollution and A&E to cream teas and gardening gear, we highlight eight ways lockdown has changed life in the UK.

What questions do you have about coronavirus?

In some cases, your question will be published, displaying your name, age and location as you provide it, unless you state otherwise. Your contact details will never be published. Please ensure you have read our terms & conditions and privacy policy.

Use this form to ask your question: