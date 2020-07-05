Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus outbreak this Sunday morning. We'll have another update for you on Monday.

1. 'Crystal clear' drink and social distancing do not mix

The Police Federation chairman has said it is "crystal clear" drunk people are unable to socially distance. John Apter said he dealt with "naked men, happy drunks, angry drunks, fights and more angry drunks" on shift in Southampton on Saturday. Ministers had urged caution as venues reopened in England. But police thanked the majority of people for acting responsibly as they enjoyed the night out. See what the evening out looked like for people around England.

The streets of Soho, London, were busy into the early hours of Sunday

2. Quarantine rules relaxed for sports teams and film crews

Major sporting events and top TV and film productions will be able to go ahead this summer, as quarantine rules for international talent are relaxed in England. The government said some sports teams - such as Formula 1 crew - and production staff will not have to isolate for 14 days upon arrival if they are essential.

3. New tool to aid long-term Covid recovery

NHS England is launching a new service for people with ongoing health problems after having coronavirus. The government says "tens of thousands" of people have long-term symptoms after catching Covid-19.

4. Where is next after Leicester?

As half a million people in Leicester stay in lockdown, data published this week shows who might be next. For the first time, we can look at the trends in confirmed infections in every local authority in the UK. The data highlights Merthyr Tydfil in Wales as an area seeing high rates of Covid-19, as the BBC's Robert Cuffe and Wesley Stephenson explain.

5. The story of a socially-distanced wedding

Beth Johnson and Phil Hobbs became one of England's first couples to tie the knot following the coronavirus lockdown. A scaled-down wedding day saw them distance from relatives and use plenty of hand sanitiser - this is how it unfolded.

