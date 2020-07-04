Image copyright Reuters

People across England are beginning their first night out in three months, as coronavirus restrictions have eased.

Hospitality venues such as pubs and restaurants as well as hairdressers, cinemas and theme parks have reopened with strict social distancing rules.

But ministers have urged caution and England's chief medical officer said the latest step was not "risk-free".

Chancellor Rishi Sunak welcomed the reopening of businesses, saying it was "good news" people are working again.

On a visit to The Bell and Crown in Chiswick, west London, Mr Sunak said the almost half a million people who worked in Britain's pubs and bars were "helping us all to enjoy summer safely".

Restrictions remain in place in Scotland and Wales, while pubs were able to reopen in Northern Ireland on Friday.

Overnight stays in England are also allowed for the first time since lockdown started, with campsites and holiday accommodation allowed to reopen.

Many businesses were allowed to reopen just after midnight, but pubs had to wait to open their doors until 06:00 BST on Saturday.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Social distancing measures have been introduced at The Rocket pub, in Rainhill, Merseyside

But some 31% of bars, pubs and restaurants are not opening yet, according to the Night-Time Industries Association, amid fears for safety and warnings while the Campaign for Real Ale (Camra) said as many as half of England's pubs might stay shut this weekend.

Camra national chairman Nik Antona said: "The government have not really been helpful with their guidance, leaving it to the last minute in a lot of cases."

He added some pubs "want to see what's going to happen" before opening their doors.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption "It's good to have a proper pint" : The BBC's Fiona Trott talks to drinkers in a pub in Newcastle

The Tollington pub in north London, where some staff members had been "at death's door" with Covid-19, is one of those staying shut.

Manager Martin Whelan, said he could not "in good conscience open the pub when contracting a deadly virus is still possible under these guidelines".

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer criticised the government's messaging as "all over the place".

He told TimesRadio: "You have had some government messaging saying go out and have a drink, other messaging saying be responsible, be cautious - the messaging, I think, has been very poor over the last few weeks."

Other rule changes that came into effect on Saturday include two households are now able to meet indoors or outside, including for overnight stays - although they have to maintain social distancing.

People in England are still urged to stay 2m apart, but the new "one metre plus" guidance means they can get closer if they use "mitigation" measures, such as face coverings and not sitting face-to-face.

Despite the easing of restrictions, public health experts are continuing to warn people to be cautious to avoid a second UK wave of the epidemic.

Prof Robert West, an epidemiologist from University College London, told the BBC: "We are looking at around 20,000 new infections a week and around 1,000 deaths a week and the rates aren't coming down very fast."

The latest figures, released on Saturday, showed a further 67 people died in the UK after testing positive for coronavirus, bringing the death toll to 44,198.

