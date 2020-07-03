Image copyright Reuters Image caption Spain is among the countries which can be visited without having to quarantine for 14 days on your return

A full list of countries for which quarantine will not apply to people arriving back in England has been published.

Countries including Greece, Spain, France and Belgium are on the list, which comes into effect from 10 July.

But countries such as China, US, Sweden and Portugal are not, meaning arrivals from those have to isolate for 14 days.

Scotland and Wales are yet to decide whether to ease travel restrictions and described the changes as "shambolic".

The rule will also remain in place in Northern Ireland for visitors arriving from outside of the UK and Republic of Ireland.

The restrictions came into place in early June in a bid to stop coronavirus entering the country as the number of cases was falling.

People travelling from the countries on the list will not have to quarantine unless they have travelled through a place which is not exempt.

The government said information for travel into Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland will be published in due course by the devolved administrations.