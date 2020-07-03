Image copyright PA Media

The prime minister has described the easing of lockdown restrictions in England on Saturday as the "biggest step yet on the road to recovery".

He urged people to act "safely" as many businesses - including restaurants, hairdressers and cinemas - reopen.

But the PM warned that "we are not out of the woods yet", adding he would "not hesitate" to reimpose restrictions if there were spikes in Covid-19 cases.

Most of the latest easing measures will come into force at 00:01 BST.

However, pubs must wait until 06:00 BST as a "precaution" to avoid midnight parties.

Pub-goers are also being encouraged to book tables in advance, while live gigs and standing at the bar will not be allowed.

Mr Johnson also said government strategy would move from "blanket national measures" to "targeted local measures"