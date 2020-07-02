Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus outbreak this Thursday morning. We'll have another update for you at 18:00 BST.

1. Year groups kept isolated in back-to-school plan

Plans to ensure a safe return to full-time schooling in England from September will be based on separating year groups into "bubbles", rather than social distancing, the Department for Education is to confirm later. Most GCSEs and A-level pupils can expect to continue with all their intended subjects and attendance will be compulsory, backed by the threat of penalty fines.

Image copyright PA Media

2. UK travel quarantine rules 'not worth it'

Just two people have so far been fined by the UK Border Force for breaking quarantine rules. The Home Office says it is seeing "a high level of compliance" with the requirement to isolate for 14 days on arrival from overseas but Conservative former transport minister Theresa Villiers says the travel industry has been "damaged" without cutting the risk from coronavirus.

Image copyright Getty Images

3. 'No obvious source' of Leicester outbreak

There is no obvious source for a recent surge in coronavirus cases that prompted the UK's first local lockdown in Leicester, according to a report. Public Health England says it's found "no explanatory outbreaks in care homes, hospital settings, or industrial processes".

Image copyright PA Media

4. Fears curry houses may not reopen after lockdown

Thousands of Indian restaurants in the UK could be lost due to the financial strain caused by the coronavirus lockdown, industry groups are warning. Many family-owned restaurants say they will struggle to reopen when restrictions are lifted.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Hear about the problems from the "curry king" of London's Brick Lane

5. Emergency workers memorial to reflect pandemic

A sculpture intended to celebrate emergency workers will be adapted to show the medic figure wearing protective gear. The Emergency Services Memorial will be unveiled in central London in 2023, provided £3m can be raised to fund it.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Daniela Relph meets the artist behind the work

Get the latest on coronavirus in a full news briefing from the BBC in your inbox, each weekday morning, by signing up here.

And don't forget...

...mandatory MOTs for vehicles in England, Scotland and Wales are being reintroduced from 1 August. We have five tips to get your car out of lockdown.

You can find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page and get all the latest via our live page.

What questions do you have about coronavirus?

In some cases, your question will be published, displaying your name, age and location as you provide it, unless you state otherwise. Your contact details will never be published. Please ensure you have read our terms & conditions and privacy policy.

Use this form to ask your question: