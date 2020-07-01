Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus outbreak this Wednesday evening. We'll have another update for you on Thursday morning.

1. Thousands of jobs to go in retail and aviation

The economic impact of the crisis continues to grow in the UK with at least 11,000 people set to lose their jobs after a raft of firms announced cuts in the past 48 hours. The cuts are mainly being made by High Street retailers and in aviation - two of the sectors hardest hit by the lockdown. Upper Crust owner SSP Group has announced it is axing as many as 5,000 jobs, with John Lewis, Topshop owner Arcadia and Harrods are among other familiar firms affected.

2. More testing data to be shared with councils

Local authorities are to be given access to postcode-level data about the number of people testing positive for coronavirus in their areas after it was agreed with the Department of Health. It comes after Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said there had been a "lost week" in the fight against the virus in Leicester - which is now having to extend its lockdown - caused by officials there not having the full testing data. Meanwhile, NHS Dumfries and Galloway says it has identified a cross-border "cluster" of cases across south-west Scotland and north-west England.

3. Wigan Athletic enters administration

Wigan Athletic has become the the first English professional football club to go into administration since the pandemic began. The Championship side, who won the FA Cup in 2013, face a 12-point penalty. BBC Sport's Simon Stone says the big question is how many more clubs will follow as the full financial impact of coronavirus starts to be felt?

4. Panto cancellations raise fears for theatres

Several theatres across England have cancelled their Christmas pantomimes and many more will have to decide soon whether to follow suit, with no news yet on when live performances will be allowed. Conservative MP Giles Watling, a former actor and panto dame, warns "many provincial theatres will go to the wall, frankly, because that's the time they can make the money".

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Gemma Sutton, Clive Rowe and Tameka Empson in Aladdin at the Hackney Empire in 2018

5. Has lockdown changed the Royal Family?

"Perhaps it was the setting - the crammed bookshelves, the family photo, the teddy bear on the mantlepiece - or the heartfelt, personal delivery - but it felt intimate." BBC royal correspondent Sarah Campbell looks at how the Royal Family has found new ways to communicate with the country during lockdown.

