UK

Reading stabbings: Terror suspect Khairi Saadallah appears at Old Bailey

  • 1 July 2020
Related Topics
Social media picture of Khairi Saadallah
Image caption Khairi Saadallah is charged with three counts of murder and three counts of attempted murder

The man accused of stabbing three men to death in a park in a suspected terror attack has appeared at the Old Bailey.

Khairi Saadallah, 25, appeared by video link from Belmarsh Prison in south-east London, flanked by two guards.

He faces three counts of murder and three of attempted murder after the attack in Forbury Gardens, Reading, shortly before 19:00 BST on 20 June.

Mr Saadallah was remanded in custody until the next hearing on 10 July.

Wearing a grey jumper and beige trousers for his court appearance, the defendant confirmed his name, date of birth and his nationality as Libyan. No date for a trial was set.

The two-minute attack at a park left three people dead: friends James Furlong, 36, David Wails, 49, and Joseph Ritchie-Bennett, 39.

Image copyright Family handouts
Image caption David Wails, Joe Ritchie-Bennett and James Furlong were pronounced dead at the scene

History teacher Mr Furlong and Mr Ritchie-Bennett, a US citizen, were both stabbed once in the neck, while Mr Wails, a scientist, was stabbed in the back. All three were pronounced dead at the scene.

Three others - their friend Stephen Young, as well as Patrick Edwards and Nishit Nisudan, who were sitting in a nearby group - were also injured.

Mr Young received 28 stitches in the head to treat a single stab wound, Mr Edwards was stabbed in the back and Mr Nisudan suffered injuries to his face and hand. They have all been discharged from hospital.