Image copyright PA Media Image caption Non-essential shops will close from Tuesday

Leicester has become the first city in the UK to be put under a local lockdown, as the government seeks to curb the rise of coronavirus cases in the city.

On Monday night, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said restrictions on daily life would tighten for those in the East Midlands city and its surrounding area as the rest of England gets ready to ease the national lockdown further on Saturday.

What are the lockdown rules in Leicester?

All non-essential shops will close from Tuesday

Schools will close from Thursday and will not reopen until next term. However, they will stay open for vulnerable children and children of critical workers

People should avoid all but essential travel to, from, and within Leicester and should "stay at home as much as you can"

The planned easing of some restrictions in England on Saturday will not go ahead in Leicester. This means restaurants, pubs, cafes, hairdressers and cinemas will stay closed

The relaxation of shielding measures on 6 July - which will allow the most clinical-vulnerable to spend more time outside - will not go ahead in the city

How long will it last?

The government will review whether it can lift any of the measures in two weeks' time, the health secretary said.

Where does it apply?

Mr Hancock said the measures will apply not just to the city of Leicester but also "the surrounding conurbation including, for example, Oadby, Birstall and Glenfield".

He said exact details of which wards in Leicestershire are included in the new lockdown measures will be published "imminently".

Leicestershire County Council said it was working on the details of this with Public Health England.