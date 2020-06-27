A man has been charged with stabbing to death three men in a Reading park.

Khairi Saadallah, 25, has been charged with three counts of murder and three counts of attempted murder, Thames Valley Police said.

Friends James Furlong, 36, David Wails, 49, and Joe Ritchie-Bennett, 39, all died in the attack in Forbury Gardens on 20 June. It was later declared a terrorist incident.

Mr Saadallah, who is from Reading, will appear before magistrates on Monday.

Three other people hurt in the attack have since left hospital.

Counter Terrorism Policing South East continues to lead the investigation.

Image copyright Family handouts Image caption Post-mortem tests have revealed David Wails, Joe Ritchie-Bennett and James Furlong each died of a single stab wound

Mr Furlong was head of history and government and politics at The Holt School in Wokingham. His parents said their son was "beautiful, intelligent, honest and fun" and "will live in our hearts forever".

Mr Ritchie-Bennett was a US citizen who moved to the UK 15 years ago. His father Robert Ritchie told US TV network CBS the family was "heartbroken" and said his son, who was originally from Philadelphia, was "brilliant and loving".

And scientist Mr Wails was described as "always happy" and a person who "always made people smile".

Members of the victims' families are expected to attend a private vigil in Reading on Saturday evening. Reading Borough Council is streaming the vigil online from 19:00 BST.

People taking part in the virtual memorial have been encouraged to light a candle and place it on their doorsteps or in their windows, while local officials will give speeches.