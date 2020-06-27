Here are five things you need to know on Saturday about the coronavirus outbreak. We'll have another update for you on Sunday.

1. Britons can go on European holidays from 6 July

UK holidaymakers are expected to be allowed to travel to several European countries from 6 July without having to quarantine for 14 days when they return. They are thought to include Spain, France, Greece, Italy, the Netherlands, Finland, Belgium, Turkey, Germany and Norway - but not Portugal or Sweden. So, what's the chance of going on holiday? And what will flying look like?

Image copyright PA Media

2. More care needed for pregnant BAME women

More checks and support needs to be given to black, Asian and ethnic-minority (BAME) pregnant women because of their greater risk from coronavirus, NHS England has told doctors and midwives. Black mums-to-be are eight times more likely to be admitted to hospital with Covid-19 than white pregnant women, and pregnant Asian women are four times as likely to end up in hospital.

Image copyright BBC News

3. Liverpool fans celebrating title win told to leave

Football fans who gathered in Liverpool for a second night after their team won the Premier League title have been asked to leave by police. Groups came out again on Friday to celebrate Liverpool's first title win in 30 years. But they were urged to stay at home due to coronavirus, which is "still a real risk".

Image copyright PA Media

4. How Vietnam saved a British pilot with Covid-19

"If I'd been almost anywhere else on the planet, I'd be dead. They would have flicked the switch after 30 days," says Stephen Cameron from his hospital bed. The Scottish pilot, 43, spent 68 days on a ventilator - thought to be a longer stretch of time than any patient in the UK. He did so not in a hospital in his hometown of Motherwell, but in Vietnam's sprawling and hectic Ho Chi Minh City.

Image copyright Cho Ray Hospital

5. From coronavirus doctor to Mr Gay World

Like many doctors, Fran Alvarado has had a busy few months being on the front line of the coronavirus pandemic - even recovering from Covid-19 himself. But what is more unusual is that the Spanish doctor has been awarded the accolade of Mr Gay World. The 30-year-old, who lives in Madrid, was last year's runner-up. But when this year's contest was postponed to 2021 because of lockdown, he took over the title.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Fran Alvarado is a doctor in Spain and the new Mr Gay World

And don't forget...

...you can find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page

This morning, for anyone dreaming of jetting off on holiday, we examine how safe it is to travel by plane.

