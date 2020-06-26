Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption A major incident has been declared in Bournemouth after people flocked to the coast

Environment Secretary George Eustice has said the government is reluctant to close beaches after a major incident was declared in Bournemouth when thousands crowded the coast.

Mr Eustice said people need to work with the government and observe coronavirus guidelines.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has suggested beaches could be closed by the government if infections rise.

It came after England's chief medical officer said distancing remained vital.

Prof Chris Whitty warned Covid-19 cases "will rise again" if rules are ignored.

Mr Eustice told BBC Radio 4's Today programme Mr Hancock had "made clear we do have the powers to go back in and act".

He added: "We don't want to do that and we will be very reluctant to do so".

"We are appealing to everyone who does decide to go to the beach to observe that social distancing and stay within their family," he said.

He told BBC Breakfast that people have "generally" observed current social distancing rules - keeping 2m apart from other households.

Asked specifically about scenes on the south coast of England, he said: "We just have to recognise yesterday was the hottest day of the year, incredibly hot, a lot of people had the same idea, they all went to the beach, and yes of course those scenes at Bournemouth are a matter for concern.

"The British weather being what it is maybe that will be short-lived and people will return to the type of social distancing they've actually demonstrated quite well."

Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole Council said Bournemouth beach was "stretched to the absolute hilt" on Thursday, while Dorset Police said there were reports of gridlocked roads, fights and overnight camping.

Sam Crowe, the director of public health at Dorset Council, told the Today programme the major incident was declared due to an increase in visits to local accident and emergency departments.

He said he was more concerned about what was happening in enclosed environments, such as the trains on which people spent long periods travelling to the region.

Tobias Ellwood, the Tory MP for Bournemouth East, said social distancing "went out the window" on Thursday and the beach should have been closed down.

"We need to learn from this and recognise that if we're going to be serious about tackling this pandemic then we need to be swifter in being able to provide support to local authorities that are unable to cope," he told the BBC.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Thousands of people flocked to the Dorset coast on both Wednesday and Thursday

Council leader Vikki Slade said there have been problems in Bournemouth since lockdown first eased in May.

She said the fact that pubs, bars and restaurants are still closed pushed people towards the town's beaches and pier.

On Thursday, for the second consecutive day, the UK recorded its hottest temperature of the year so far, with highs of 33.3C (92F) at Heathrow Airport.

And both Wales and Scotland also individually recorded their hottest days of the year.

Image copyright EPA Image caption Further along the south coast, Brighton beach was also busy

Temperatures are expected to drop with thunderstorms forecast for many parts for Friday.

The UK's coronavirus death toll is now 43,320, a rise of 149 since Wednesday.

The latest figures, released by the Department for Health and Social Care, showed 307,980 people have tested positive across the UK.