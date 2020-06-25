Image copyright Getty Images

People must follow social distancing guidance while enjoying the sun, or Covid-19 cases "will rise again", the UK's chief medical adviser has warned.

Prof Chris Whitty's remarks on social media came after a major incident was declared in Bournemouth when thousands of people flocked to the Dorset coast.

"Naturally people will want to enjoy the sun but we need to do so in a way that is safe for all," he said.

The UK's coronavirus death toll is now 43,320, a rise of 149 since Wednesday.

The latest figures, released by the Department for Health and Social Care, showed 307,980 people have tested positive across the UK.

Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole Council said Bournemouth Beach was "stretched to the absolute hilt" on Thursday, while Dorset Police said there were reports of gridlocked roads, fights and overnight camping.

Council leader Vikki Slade said they were "absolutely appalled at the scenes witnessed on our beaches".

Later, on Twitter, Prof Whitty said: "Covid-19 has gone down due to the efforts of everyone but is still in general circulation.

"If we do not follow social distancing guidance then cases will rise again."