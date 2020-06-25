RAF Voyager: New £900,000 paintwork for PM's plane completed
The £900,000 refurbishment of RAF Voyager - the plane used by the Royal Family and the prime minister - has been completed.
Previously grey, the aircraft was repainted in the colours of the Union flag to "better represent" the UK abroad, Downing Street said.
The work was carried out by the Marshall Aerospace and Defence Group, who told the BBC the plane was much bigger than ones they would usually work on.
The cost of the work was criticised by Labour, the SNP and the Liberal Democrats.
The RAF Voyager, an Airbus A330 jet, was repurposed for use by the UK government in 2015, at a cost of £10m.
It was first used to take former Prime Minister David Cameron and other ministers to the Nato summit in Poland in July 2016.
At the time, the government defended the expenditure, saying it was cheaper than chartering flights and would save about £775,000 a year.
