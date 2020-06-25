Image copyright PA Media

Driving lessons are to resume in England from 4 July, House of Commons leader Jacob Rees-Mogg has announced.

The Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency will write to driving instructors later setting out plans to restart driving tests and resume lessons safely.

Mr Rees-Mogg said he wanted to help instructors "return to life that is close to normal as possible, as quickly and fairly as possible".

There will be a "phased approach to resuming practical testing", he added.

Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland will set their own rules for the return of driving lessons and tests.

Speaking at Business Questions in the Commons, Mr Rees-Mogg said: "The driver and vehicle standards agency's chief executive will be writing to all approved driving instructors on the 25 June, setting out plans to restart driving testing and to help them to return to life that is close to normal as possible, as quickly and as fairly as possible, in a way that avoids a second peak in infections.

"From the 4 July I am happy to say that people will be able to take driving lessons on a motorcycle, or in a car, lorry or bus and there will be a phased approach to resuming practical testing so learners have the opportunity to practice before taking a test."