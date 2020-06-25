Royal Mail set to cut 2,000 manager jobs
- 25 June 2020
Royal Mail is to cut 2,000 manager jobs as is struggles to deal with the effects of the coronavirus crisis.
The postal service was already in serious financial difficulties before the pandemic.