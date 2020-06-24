Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus outbreak this Wednesday evening. We'll have another update for you on Thursday morning.

1. Scottish pubs and restaurants to reopen in July

People in Scotland can meet up with two other households indoors from 10 July and pubs, restaurants, holiday accommodation and hairdressers can reopen from 15 July, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said. Scotland's route out of the lockdown will also see the five-mile travel limit lifted from 3 July. Read more on what will happen when here and how it compares with England.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Outdoor hospitality areas are scheduled to open on 6 July

2. Human trial of new coronavirus vaccine starts in UK

Volunteers have begun being immunised with a new coronavirus vaccine, with 300 healthy people being given two doses of the jab over the coming weeks. The trial, led by experts at Imperial College London, is the second UK human trial, with around 120 vaccine programmes now under way around the world. The Imperial team hopes the vaccine could be distributed from early 2021.

Image caption Kathy, 39, is among the first of 300 volunteers who are taking part in this phase

3. Airports giant to cut half workforce

Airport ground handling firm Swissport is set to cut up to 4,556 jobs - more than half of its UK workforce - as air companies struggle with the coronavirus crisis. The company, which operates at Gatwick and Heathrow among others, employs baggage handlers and check-in staff.

4. A look back at the government briefings

The daily Downing Street news conferences became a fixture of the UK's coronavirus coverage. Now that they have been scrapped, here's a brief look back at the last three months' briefings. There were 92 in total, involving 12 different ministers, with Health Secretary Matt Hancock appearing at the podium the most.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption A brief look back at the daily government briefings

5. What will a reopened pub actually be like?

People looking forward to having their first pint at their local pub will face a different experience when they reopen on 4 July. Customers will be encouraged to order through smartphone apps, tables will be bare and music will be quiet in an attempt to stop people shouting. Read how one pub is adapting.

Image caption Mrs Millar said the pub's capacity would be reduced

