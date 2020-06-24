Image copyright PA Media Image caption Pubs are among the venues which will be allowed to open in England from 4 July

Updated guidance has been published on how hairdressers, hotels, pubs and other businesses in England can reopen safely from 4 July.

It includes advice to reconfigure seating, minimise self-service, cancel live acts and stagger arrivals.

Customers will be urged to book in advance, order online or through apps and not to lean on counters.

It comes after Boris Johnson announced sweeping changes to England's lockdown, including a relaxing of the 2m rule.

Pubs, restaurants, cinemas and hairdressers are among the venues which will be allowed to reopen in ten days' time.

Updated sector-by-sector guidance has now been published by the government.

In the biggest easing of lockdown yet, Mr Johnson also said the 2m social-distancing rule will be replaced with a "one-metre plus" rule.

This means people should stay at least 2m (6ft) apart where possible, but otherwise should remain at least 1m apart while taking steps to reduce the risk of transmission, such as wearing face coverings.

The 2m rule will remain in Scotland and Wales. In Northern Ireland, ministers have said social distancing of 1m is "safe and appropriate" for children at school.

Announcing the changes on Tuesday, Mr Johnson said the following venues will be able to reopen from 4 July:

Pubs, bars and restaurants but only with a table service indoors, and owners will be asked to keep contact details of customers to help with contact tracing

but only with a table service indoors, and owners will be asked to keep contact details of customers to help with contact tracing Hotels, holiday apartments, campsites and caravan parks but shared facilities must be cleaned properly

but shared facilities must be cleaned properly Theatres and music halls but they will not be allowed to hold live performances

but they will not be allowed to hold live performances In other changes weddings will be allowed to have 30 attendees, and places of worship will be allowed to hold services but singing will be banned

will be allowed to have 30 attendees, and will be allowed to hold services but singing will be banned Hair salons and barbers will be able to reopen but must have protective measures, such as visors, in place

and will be able to reopen but must have protective measures, such as visors, in place Libraries, community centres and bingo halls

and Cinemas , museums and galleries

, and Funfairs, theme parks, adventure parks, amusement arcades, outdoor skating rinks and model villages

and Indoor attractions where animals are exhibited, such as at zoos, aquariums, farms, safari parks and wildlife centres

Some other venues will remain closed by law, including nightclubs, casinos, indoor play areas, nail bars and beauty salons, swimming pools and indoor gyms.

It comes as struggling retailers must pay their quarterly rent to landlords on Wednesday.

The latest figures show a further 171 people have died after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK, taking the total to 42,927.

From 4 July, Mr Johnson also said two households in England will be able to meet indoors and stay overnight - with social distancing.

The meeting of households will not be exclusive so, for example, one set of grandparents could see their relatives one weekend, and the other set of grandparents the next.

But, unlike the bubble system, people will have to maintain social distance - so family members who live apart will not be able to hug.

At Tuesday's final daily Downing Street coronavirus briefing the government's chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance and the chief medical officer for England Professor Chris Whitty stressed Mr Johnson's plan was not "risk-free".

And Mr Johnson warned all the changes were reversible if the virus were to begin to run out of control.