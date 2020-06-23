Pubs, restaurants, hotels and hairdressers can open from 4 July in England, when social distancing rules will be eased.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said people should remain 2m apart where possible but a "one metre plus" rule will be introduced.

Two households in England will also be able to meet indoors and stay overnight - with social distancing.

The prime minister warned that all steps were "reversible".

The meeting of households will not be exclusive, but unlike the bubble system people will have to maintain social distance - so family members who live apart could not hug.

Mr Johnson said people will be encouraged to use mitigation - such as face coverings - when within 2m of each other and "where it is possible to keep 2m apart people should".

