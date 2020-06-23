Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus outbreak this Tuesday morning. We'll have another update for you at 18:00 BST.

1. 'Culture' coming back

Boris Johnson will set out plans today to allow a swathe of venues in England to reopen their doors from 4 July. Visits to cinemas, museums and galleries will be back on the cards, as will trips to pubs, restaurants and hotels. Crucial to all this will be a cut in the 2m social distancing rule - it's set to be halved as long as other safety measures are in place. See what those could be and hear from the owners of a bar, salon and B&B about their hopes and fears. Don't forget too, that things are different in Scotland, in Wales and in Northern Ireland.

2. Austerity warning

Former Chancellor Sajid Javid says the UK should lower taxes on business, rather than focus on austerity, as it deals with the huge hole in public finances made by the crisis. In a report by the Centre for Policy Studies, he backed tightening tax reliefs "which unduly favour the wealthy" and cutting national insurance for employers. It comes as the UK car industry's trade body said one in six jobs were at risk without government help.

3. Scotland school plans

Education Secretary John Swinney will explain today how schools will be able to reopen in Scotland after the summer break. Pupils are due to return from 11 August, but will initially have a "blended" approach involving face-to-face teaching and at-home learning. There has been speculation exams in 2021 could be delayed and that blended learning could last for a year.

4. Plasma donation appeal

Men who've had coronavirus are being urged to donate plasma from their blood to help with research into treatments. Their plasma could be more useful for saving lives because men are more likely to become seriously ill with the disease, and therefore they produce higher levels of antibodies than women. Read more from our medical correspondent Fergus Walsh on the latest coronavirus treatment breakthroughs.

5. 'Human pause'

A UK-led team has launched an initiative to study the impact of the "anthropause" - the global, temporary slowdown in human activity due to lockdown - on wildlife. The researchers say it's likely to have had a profound effect on other species and measuring that will reveal ways in which we can "share our increasingly crowded planet".

Plus, hundreds of workers have tested positive for coronavirus at meat processing plants and abattoirs in the UK and elsewhere in the world. Why are the outbreaks happening?

