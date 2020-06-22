Image copyright Social media Image caption David Wails

The third person killed in the Reading stabbings has been named.

David Wails was among the victims of the attack in a public park on Saturday. Joe Ritchie-Bennett and his friend James Furlong also died.

Meanwhile, police continue to question the suspect, Khairi Saadallah, who was arrested shortly after the incident under the Terrorism Act.

Sources told the BBC he was originally from Libya and came to the attention of MI5 in 2019.

A two-minute silence was held at 10:00 BST for the three victims.

Friend Michael Main said Mr Wails "always made people smile".

"We'd have a lot of banter... it's sad to know he's gone so early," he added.

Mr Ritchie-Bennett, 39, was originally from Philadelphia but had lived in the UK for 15 years, his father confirmed to US TV network CBS.

Robert Ritchie said the family was "heartbroken" and described his son as "brilliant and loving".

Image copyright Facebook Image caption Joe Ritchie-Bennett had lived in the UK for 15 years

Mr Furlong, 36, was a teacher and head of history, government and politics at The Holt School in Wokingham.

His parents Gary and Janet described their son as "beautiful, intelligent, honest and fun".

Image caption James Furlong was described as an "inspirational" teacher

Police were called to Reading's Forbury Gardens at about 19:00 BST on Saturday.

Witnesses say a lone attacker with a knife shouted "unintelligible words" and stabbed several people who were in a group.

Three other people suffered serious injuries in the attack, but only one remains in hospital. His condition is described as stable.