The UK has recorded its lowest number of daily confirmed coronavirus cases since the lockdown began 13 weeks ago.

The number of daily virus deaths also fell to 15, the lowest figure since 15 March, the day before the government began its daily televised briefings.

However, the number of deaths are often lower on Mondays due to reporting lags over the weekend.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to confirm further easing of lockdown rules in England on Tuesday.

Official government figures on Monday recorded a further 958 new confirmed cases of coronavirus. On 23 March, when the lockdown was enforced, 967 cases were recorded.

Since then, testing has been scaled up. Typically there are now well over 100,000 tests delivered each day, and tests are now available to anyone with symptoms.

By comparison, on 23 March - when the prime minister made his televised address to the nation - only a very small proportion of the population was being tested. This suggests confirmed cases of coronavirus at that time were likely to be far more prevalent than the official figure of 967.

'Gradual relaxation'

The UK's chief medical officers downgraded the coronavirus alert level from four to three last Friday - days after non-essential shops in England were allowed to reopen.

Under level three, the virus is considered to be "in general circulation" and there could be a "gradual relaxation of restrictions".

On Tuesday, Boris Johnson is expected to announce if the hospitality sector can reopen on 4 July.

It is also predicted that the 2m distancing rule in England will be relaxed - to 1m - with some mitigating measures.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock earlier said England is "clearly on track" to further ease lockdown restrictions.

But No 10 warned the moves would be reversed if they led to a virus surge.

Across the nations in the past 24 hours, there were no deaths from coronavirus in Scotland or Northern Ireland, and only one in Wales.

The official total number of deaths in the UK from coronavirus, among those who tested positive, stands at 42,647, across all settings.

Non-essential stores re-opened in Wales on Monday, and in Scotland, dental practices and places of worship have been allowed to operate again.

In Northern Ireland, the executive has said groups of up to six people can meet indoors from Tuesday.