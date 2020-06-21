Reading stabbings: Tributes paid to teacher James Furlong
Tributes have been paid to the "wonderfully talented and inspirational" teacher who was killed in the Reading stabbing attack.
James Furlong, head of history at Holt School in Wokingham, was described as "a very kind and gentle man" with "a real sense of duty".
"He truly inspired everyone he taught," wrote co-heads Anne Kennedy and Katie Pearce, in a letter to parents.
Mr Furlong was one of three people killed in the attack on Saturday.