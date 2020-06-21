Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Flowers were left at the park gates on Sunday

Tributes have been paid to the "wonderfully talented and inspirational" teacher who was killed in the Reading stabbing attack.

James Furlong, head of history at Holt School in Wokingham, was described as "a very kind and gentle man" with "a real sense of duty".

"He truly inspired everyone he taught," wrote co-heads Anne Kennedy and Katie Pearce, in a letter to parents.

Mr Furlong was one of three people killed in the attack on Saturday.