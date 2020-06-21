Reading stabbing attack suspect is Khairi Saadallah

The man held by police on suspicion of killing three people in Reading is Khairi Saadallah.

The 25-year-old from Reading was arrested at the scene and police say they are not looking for anyone else over the "terrorist incident".

Security sources told the BBC he is originally from Libya.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was "appalled and sickened" by the attack in a park on Saturday evening.

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.

