Coronavirus: Travel to Spain, and the 'second wave'
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus outbreak on Sunday. We'll have another update for you on Monday.
1. Spain to allow UK tourists without quarantine
UK tourists can visit Spain without having to quarantine on arrival, Spanish officials have told the BBC, giving fresh hope to those wishing to have a summer holiday abroad this year. British citizens will be allowed to enter the country freely, without the need to self-isolate, said Spain's foreign affairs minister. Meanwhile, do you really know Britain's lockdown rules? Test your knowledge.
2. Is a second wave of coronavirus on the way?
Countries around the world are easing their lockdown restrictions, but coronavirus is far from over and even those controlling the outbreak fear "the second wave". The second phase of Spanish flu a century ago was deadlier than the first. So, is a second wave inevitable, and just how bad could it be?
3. 75 staff at Anglesey chicken plant test positive
More staff at a chicken factory that produces a third of all poultry products consumed in the UK have tested positive for coronavirus. All staff at the 2 Sisters meat processing plant in Llangefni, Anglesey, northern Wales, are self-isolating after a number of workers were confirmed to have the virus on Thursday. Public Health Wales said that the number of staff affected had risen to 75, with cases expected to increase.
4. Scottish architect completes lockdown visual diary
A Scottish architect has filled six A4-size sketchbooks documenting his family's life under lockdown. Prof Alan Dunlop has drawn about 120 pictures - one or two for each day of the 10 weeks since restrictions came into place.
5. Joining the lockdown veg-growing boom with no garden
Lockdown has led many to explore new hobbies - and inspired a new generation of backyard vegetable growers. But what do you do if your only outside space is tiny? Here's how to grow lockdown veg in a tiny space, from window ledges to patio pots.
Get a longer coronavirus briefing from the BBC in your inbox, each weekday morning, by signing up here.
And don't forget...
You can find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page and get all the latest via our live page.
What questions do you have about coronavirus?
In some cases, your question will be published, displaying your name, age and location as you provide it, unless you state otherwise. Your contact details will never be published. Please ensure you have read our terms & conditions and privacy policy.
Use this form to ask your question:
If you are reading this page and can't see the form you will need to visit the mobile version of the BBC website to submit your question or send them via email to YourQuestions@bbc.co.uk. Please include your name, age and location with any question you send in.
- THE NEXT MUST-SEE DRAMA IN LOCKDOWN: The Salisbury Poisonings
- ONLINE REHEARSALS: Tennant and Sheen continue rehearsals at home