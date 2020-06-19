UK's Covid-19 alert level reduced from four to three
- 19 June 2020
The UK's coronavirus alert level has been downgraded from four to three.
Under level three, the virus is now considered to be "in general circulation" and there could be a "gradual relaxation of restrictions".
Previously transmission was considered "high or rising exponentially".